Lorain police looking for missing 11-year-old runaway

LORAIN, Ohio — The Lorain Police Department is looking for a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday night.

Ereanna Stanford is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Ereanna ran away last night from the area of Ashland Avenue and was found at the restuarant Mutt and Jeff's. She was taken back home but then ran away again later and hasn't been seen since

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 440-204-2100.

