Lorain police searching for missing 33-year-old woman

The Lorain Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 33-year-old woman.

Desiree Long, 33, was last heard from around Oct. 9, according to police.

Police say multiple sources have said she was in Cleveland and possibly used a rideshare service to return home to Lorain, but has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lorain police at 440-204-2105.

