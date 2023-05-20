Madison Township Police search for missing 80-year-old man with memory issues

The Madison Township Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 80-year-old man who has memory issues.

Woodrow Judd drove away from his home on Bayside Drive Friday around 9 p.m. and hasn't been seen since.

He is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Judd drives a light green 2010 Honda CRV with license plate number HKG6398.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

