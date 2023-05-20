Watch Now
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

Madison Township Police search for missing 80-year-old man with memory issues

madison township .jpg
Madison Township Police
madison township .jpg
Posted at 8:21 AM, May 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-20 08:21:39-04

The Madison Township Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 80-year-old man who has memory issues.

Woodrow Judd drove away from his home on Bayside Drive Friday around 9 p.m. and hasn't been seen since.

He is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Judd drives a light green 2010 Honda CRV with license plate number HKG6398.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.