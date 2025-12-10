Mansfield Police looking for 46-year-old woman missing since Thanksgiving

The Mansfield Police Department is looking for Ann Marie Manley, 46, who was last seen on Thanksgiving.

Manley is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Police said she may be suffering from mental health issues.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 419-522-1234.

