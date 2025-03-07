Maple Heights Police Department searching for missing 13-year-old girl

The Maple Heights Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police said Abigail McCully is 5 feet tall and 110 pounds. She has long curly dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purple long-sleeved shirt and dark pants, and she could possibly be wearing a dark blue coat, police said.

MHPD asks anyone with any information to contact the Maple Heights Police Department at 216-662-1234.

