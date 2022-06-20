Watch
Maple Heights Police Department searching for missing 28-year-old Maple Heights woman

Possibly armed and dangerous
The Maple Heights Police Department.
Ella Wilson.
Posted at 6:58 AM, Jun 20, 2022
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Maple Heights Police Department is searching for a missing 28-year-old woman from Maple Heights, according to a notification from the Cuyahoga County Center for Public Safety and Justice Services.

Ella Wilson, 28, was reported missing Sunday afternoon, according to the notification.

The Maple Heights Police Department said she is possibly armed and dangerous.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maple Heights Police Department at 216-662-1234.

