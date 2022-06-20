Maple Heights Police Department searching for missing 28-year-old Maple Heights woman

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Maple Heights Police Department is searching for a missing 28-year-old woman from Maple Heights, according to a notification from the Cuyahoga County Center for Public Safety and Justice Services.

Ella Wilson, 28, was reported missing Sunday afternoon, according to the notification.

The Maple Heights Police Department said she is possibly armed and dangerous.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maple Heights Police Department at 216-662-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.