Maple Heights Police search for missing 14-year-old girl

The Maple Heights Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Emiyah Carroll was last seen on March 27.

She has red hair and brown eyes. She weighs 250 pounds and is 5-feet-5-inches tall.

Police said she was carrying a red duffle bag and was wearing white Airforce Nikes, a brown turtleneck and a nose ring.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-973-0877.

