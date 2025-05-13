Maple Heights Police searching for missing 9-year-old boy

The Maple Heights Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy.

Santana Searight was last seen Monday afternoon around 5:20 p.m. Police said he left a residence on Fenway Avenue.

Searight is 4 feet, 10 inches and weighs about 95 pounds; he was last seen wearing only a white tank top, boxers and no shoes or socks, police said.

Anyone with information on Searight's whereabouts is asked to contact the Maple Heights Police Department at 216-662-1234.

