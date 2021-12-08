Medina police search for missing 91-year-old woman

MEDINA, Ohio — Medina police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 91-year-old woman.

According to police, Ruth Beshire was last seen leaving her home on Twin Oaks Boulevard at noon on Tuesday.

She is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Beshire has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Police said she is suffering from declining mental conditions and are concerned for her safety.

She drives a dark green 2004 Ford Explorer with license plate number CH12LL.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

