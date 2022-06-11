Mentor police looking for 70-year-old man who walked away from home Friday afternoon

MENTOR, Ohio — Authorities in Mentor are searching for Tony Geizer, 70, who left his home on Fairfax Drive around 1:15 p.m. Friday and hasn't returned.

According to Mentor Police, Geizer is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes. He is in need of medication he left at home.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

