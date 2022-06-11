Watch
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

Mentor police looking for 70-year-old man who walked away from home Friday afternoon

Mentor Tony Geizer.jpg
Ohio Attorney General's Office
Tony Geizer, 70, is missing from Mentor.
Mentor Tony Geizer.jpg
Posted at 10:31 PM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 22:31:47-04

MENTOR, Ohio — Authorities in Mentor are searching for Tony Geizer, 70, who left his home on Fairfax Drive around 1:15 p.m. Friday and hasn't returned.

According to Mentor Police, Geizer is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes. He is in need of medication he left at home.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Stories about people making the community better. Click to find out more.