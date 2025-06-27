Mentor Police looking for missing 10-year-old boy

The Mentor Police Department is looking for Jacob Bostic, 10, who has been missing since Wednesday, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Authorities said that the child may be in the company of a grown man and may be in the Cleveland area.

A physical and clothing description wasn't provided, but the photo from NCMEC shows the boy has short hair and pierced ears.

Anyone with information about boy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Mentor Police Department at 440-255-1234.

