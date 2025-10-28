Missing 12-year-old boy from Painesville last seen heading into the woods

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old boy from Painesville.

Jayden Creel was last seen at 3 p.m. Monday near Hale Road heading into the woods.

He is 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, red pants, grey shoes and possibly a beige hoodie.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call deputies at 440-354-3434.

