Missing 23-year-old woman from Cleveland found dead in backyard in Wilkinsburg, Pa.

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A 23-year-old woman originally from Cleveland was found dead in a backyard in Wilkinsburg, Pa. on Thursday night, according to the Medical Examiner of Allegheny County.

The Allegheny County Police responded to the 800 block of Hill Avenue in Wilkinsburg around 8:45 p.m., according to the examiner. She was found unresponsive in the backyard and was declared dead on scene.

Adrianna Kiri Taylor was reported missing by the Cleveland Police Department on Nov. 13 after family had not heard from her since Oct. 8.

She was last known to be living with her boyfriend in the 3200 block of West 98 Street in Cleveland.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

