Missing 90-year-old man found dead in Turkeyfoot Lake

New Franklin Police reported that Joseph Latona, 90, was found dead in Turkeyfoot Lake on Saturday.

Police and fire responded to a call around 4 p.m. of a body in the lake which was later identified as Latona, police said.

Latona was reported missing Thursday after he did not return from his walk Wednesday night, authorities said.

Authorities formed a search party consisting of volunteers. Numerous agencies and volunteers in Summit County searched Portage Lakes State Park, which was near his home, and adjacent neighborhoods by foot, drones, K-9 units and mounted units, according to authorities.

New Franklin Police said in a statement that it would like to thank volunteers and agencies that worked to find Latona, and it extend its condolences to the Latona family.

The Summit County Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

This story will be updated as News 5 learns more information.

