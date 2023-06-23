New Franklin Police asks for volunteers to help search for missing 90-year-old man at Portage Lakes State Park

New Franklin Police are asking for volunteers to help search for a missing 90-year-old man at Portage Lakes State Park.

Police said Joseph Latona left his home around 9 p.m. on Wednesday to go for a walk but never returned.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a pair of blue jeans.

Police said his house is near the state park.

They are asking for volunteers for a search party near the beach area.

If you are interested in joining, click here to register.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police at 330-882-3281.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.