Missing Adult Alert issued for 69-year-old Rocky River man with dementia

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a missing 69-year-old man out of Rocky River who was last seen walking away from his residence on Ashley Court.

Timothy Tyler left his residence around 9 a.m. and failed to return.

Police describe Tyler as standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 205 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Tyler has dementia and police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police immediately.

