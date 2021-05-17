Missing Adult Alert issued for 86-year-old man with dementia in Trumbull County

WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio — A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office for a missing 86-year-old man last seen Sunday morning.

William Call drove away from his residence on Parkview Road in West Farmington Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m. and did not return.

Call has dementia and authorities are concerned for his safety.

Deputies describe Call as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 215 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing tan pants, a long sleeve flannel shirt and a blue hat.

The vehicle involved is a white 2012 Chevrolet Express with Ohio license plate number EUH8320.

Anyone with information regarding the man's whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement immediately.

