Missing Adult Alert issued for 91-year-old Canton man

CANTON, Ohio — A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 91-year-old man who left his Canton home Friday afternoon and failed to return.

Glenn Phillippi drove away from his residence on Preserve Drive Northwest around 12 p.m., police said.

Phillippi is described as standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Authorities said Phillippi has moderate memory loss and does not have his required medications.

The vehicle involved is a cream 2003 Buick Park Avenue with Ohio license plate number DCV5455.

Anyone with information regarding Phillippi's whereabouts is asked to call police.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.