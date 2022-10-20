Missing Exploited Children asking for help finding missing 16-year-old boy from Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old boy from Cleveland.

Payton Gordon was last seen on August 16.

He has light brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Authorities believe that he might still be in the area.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.