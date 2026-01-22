Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing person search underway at Cuyahoga Valley National Park after car found abandoned

Michael Vangelas was last seen entering the park on Jan. 14; his vehicle was discovered at Brandywine Falls Trailhead after snowstorm
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — Park rangers are asking for the public's help in locating a missing person in Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Michael Vangelas was last seen driving a white 2024 Toyota Corolla with Louisiana license plate N639099, entering the park on Jan 14. The vehicle was found abandoned at the Brandywine Falls Trailhead after a snowstorm on Jan. 16.

A search and rescue team has been assembled and is actively searching the area for Vangelas.

Anyone with information or who was in the area of Brandywine Falls between Jan. 14-16 is asked to contact the National Park Service or local authorities.

Contact Information:

  • NPS Tip Line: 888-653-0009
  • Online: go.nps.gov/SubmitATip
  • Email: nps_isb@nps.gov
  • Emergency: 911

