Missing person search underway at Cuyahoga Valley National Park after car found abandoned

CLEVELAND — Park rangers are asking for the public's help in locating a missing person in Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Michael Vangelas was last seen driving a white 2024 Toyota Corolla with Louisiana license plate N639099, entering the park on Jan 14. The vehicle was found abandoned at the Brandywine Falls Trailhead after a snowstorm on Jan. 16.

National Park Service

A search and rescue team has been assembled and is actively searching the area for Vangelas.

Anyone with information or who was in the area of Brandywine Falls between Jan. 14-16 is asked to contact the National Park Service or local authorities.

Contact Information:



NPS Tip Line: 888-653-0009

Online: go.nps.gov/SubmitATip

Email: nps_isb@nps.gov

Emergency: 911

