Missing Princeton student from Cleveland area found dead

PRINCETON, N.J. — A missing Princeton student from Northeast Ohio has been found dead, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's office in New Jersey.

Twenty-year-old Misrach Ewuentie’s body was discovered behind tennis courts at Princeton around 1 p.m. by a school employee. The cause of her death is unknown and "does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature."

Ewunetie was last seen around 3 a.m. on Friday morning near a residence hall on campus.

On Sunday, Oct. 16., Ewunetie’s family called the Department of Public Safety at Princeton saying they had not “heard from her in several days.” The next day, the school issued a missing student alert.

RELATED: Search intensifies for missing Princeton student from Northeast Ohio

Police used helicopters, drones and watercraft to search for Ewunetie.

Ewunetie was last seen heading into her dorm room at the Ivy League school in the early morning hours of Oct. 14, school officials said. But when her roommate returned to the dorm about 90 minutes later, Ewunetie was not there.

Family and friends said they had not heard from Ewunetie. Appearing Thursday on ABC's “Good Morning America,” her brother, Universe Ewunetie, said his sister's phone last pinged sometime after 3 a.m. Friday at a housing complex that's about a 30-minute walk from her dorm, which he said was out of character for her to be in such a location.

Ewunetie was valedictorian at Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School and was part of a program that prepped local students for college. News 5 featured that program and talked to Ewunetie in a 2020 story .

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.