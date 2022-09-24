Montville Police Department is searching for missing 16-year-old

MONTVILLE, Ohio — The Montville Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old boy who went missing and was last seen on Friday night, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Treyson Centa, better known as Trey, was last seen around 6 p.m. near SR 18 and the Interstate-71 area.

Centa is 5'6", 115 lbs and has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing dark joggers, a hoodie and Champion slippers.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please call Montville Police Department at 330-725-2204.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.