Moreland Hills police search for missing 14-year-old girl

MORELAND HILLS, Ohio — Moreland Hills police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Antoinette Wright was last seen Tuesday between 4:30-5 p.m. after leaving her home in Moreland Hills.

According to police, she was reportedly dropped off in East Cleveland.

Antoinette is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has black curly hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 440-247-7321.

