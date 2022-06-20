Moreland Hills police search for missing 15-year-old girl last seen June 16

MORELAND HILLS, Ohio — The Moreland Hills Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen on June 16.

Antoinette Wright left her home and never returned around 5:30 p.m., according to the police.

She was last seen wearing a gray top and black pants. Wright is 5’5” with black hair and brown eyes.

Wright is known to be in the Eastlake, Willoughby and East Cleveland areas.

If you have any information on her location, please contact Moreland Hills Police Department at 440-247-7321.

