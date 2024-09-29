Missing Newburgh Heights man has been found

The missing 24-year-old man from Newburgh Heights has been found safe, according to the Newburgh Heights Police Department.

Police say the man left his home on Friday.

It is unknown where he was located but he was found safe, police said.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

