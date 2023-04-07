North Olmsted Police Department searching for 3 runaway teens

The North Olmsted Police Department is searching for three missing teens who were last seen on April 6, according to a news release from NOPD.

Brook Vasko, 14, Milkeno "Mikey" Ward, 16, and Caleb Ellis, 16, were all last seen on Thursday and were reported as runaways to police.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact Detective Jones at jonesm@north-olmsted.com or 440-777-3535.

