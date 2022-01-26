North Olmsted police search for missing 15-year-old girl

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — North Olmsted police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Hannah Honeycutt was last seen on Friday leaving North Olmsted High School.

She is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Honeycutt was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket with a black jacket underneath, jeans with holes in them, and red sneakers.

Police said she is in foster care and has run away from other foster homes in the past.

According to police, she has friends and family in the Sandusky area.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 440-777-3535.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.