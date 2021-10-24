North Olmsted Police searching for man missing from nursing home

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — The North Olmsted Police Department is searching for a man who went missing from a nursing home Sunday afternoon.

David Gaines left a nursing home in the city around 3:15 p.m. on foot, headed to an unknown destination, and has not been seen since.

Gaines is described as standing 6'1" and weighing 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black windbreaker and tan/khaki pants.

Police said Gaines is an at-risk individual with cognitive deficits. They think he may be headed towards Cleveland.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police at 440-777-3535.

