North Olmsted Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

The North Olmstead Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who has not been heard from since last week.

Police said Amabella Casada left her home on Sept. 24 without her cell phone or any other items that could be used to track her.

Casada is described as 5 feet tall, about 100 pounds. She usually has short brown hair, but was wearing a long black wig when she left her house, the department said.

According to police, she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, green plaid pajama pants and black sandals.

The teen's family has expressed their worries as she is still missing.

If you have any information on Casada's whereabouts, you are asked to contact Lt. Matt Beck at 440-777-3535 or Beckm@north-olmsted.com.

