North Olmsted police searching for missing 18-year-old last seen Oct. 21

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — The North Olmsted Police Department is searching for a missing 18-year-old girl who was last seen at her home Thursday.

Destiny Taylor, 18, of North Olmsted, was last seen at her home at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 21.

She has not responded to messages from her family, who say it is out of character for her.

She is described as standing 4 feet, 11 inches tall and has brown hair with hazel eyes. She normally wears glasses, black tennis shoes and carries a white and black purse.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 440-777-3535.

