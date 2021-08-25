North Ridgeville Police Department searching for missing woman with dementia

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — The North Ridgeville Police Department is searching for a missing woman with dementia.

Rebecca Haddad, who goes by Becky, wandered away from her home on Paradise Way off of Center Ridge on foot around 5 p.m. and did not return.

Haddad was last seen wearing a red shirt and jeans.

Residents in the area are asked to check around their property in search of Haddad.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police at 440-327-2191.

