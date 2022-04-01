North Ridgeville police find missing 92-year-old man

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — A statewide Missing Endangered Adult Alert was issued by the North Ridgeville Police Department for a 92-year-old man who walked away from his care facility Friday and hasn't been seen since. The man has since been found.

Editor's Note: Identifying details have been removed from this story.

The man is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 208 pounds. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and black pants with a red stripe. He went missing from a facility on Westminster Avenue in North Ridgeville.

Police are concerned for his safety. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.