North Royalton Police looking for missing 17-year-old boy last seen Wednesday

North Royalton Police are looking for Connor Piepsny, a 17-year-old boy who was last seen on Wednesday evening.

According to authorities, the teen left his home last night in a black 2007 Toyota Camry and was in possession of a gun.

The teen "made no indication of his intentions with the firearm nor did he make any direct threats of harm, but this behavior is reportedly completely out of character," police said.

His last known location was near U.S. Route 250 and U.S. Route 36 in Uhrichsville in Tuscarawas County.

He was wearing a white and tan hoodie, black shorts and white Nike shoes with a blue Swish logo.

"If anyone recognizes this juvenile, do not approach. Contact your local police department or North Royalton PD at 440-237-8686 immediately," police said.

