Oakwood Police Department looking for missing 68-year-old man

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio — The Oakwood Village Police Department is searching for a missing 68-year-old man, according to a news release from OVPD.

Keith W. Wright was reported missing from the Asbury Care/Stratford Care center at 7000 Cochran Road in Glenwillow.

He was last seen at the Broadway and Tryon RTA bus stop in Oakwood Village around 2:30 this afternoon, the release said.

Wright is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He is bald with a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket with yellow writing and red and black pajama pants.

If seen, please contact the Chagrin Valley Dispatch at 440-349-1234.

