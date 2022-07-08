CORTLAND, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is searching for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen on July 7.

Mackenzie Carson was last seen at Mosquito Lake Park at 1 a.m. and is believed to be with her boyfriend, according to the release. He is also missing.

Her last known location was Akron, Ohio.

She is 5-foot-1 with brown hair and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with the word “Pirates” in orange letters on the front, jean shorts and white fuzzy shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ohio Department of Natural Resources at 614-799-9538.

