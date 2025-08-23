Olmsted Township Police searching for missing 14-year-od boy

Olmsted Township Police is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen on Aug. 8.

Police said Weston was last seen in the area of Stearns Road in Olmsted Township.

He is described as 6 feet tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Weston was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with a white and black Nike backpack, police said.

Anyone who locates him is asked to contact their local police department or Olmsted Township Police at 440-235-3335.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.