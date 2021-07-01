Orrville police attempting to locate and check welfare of mother and child last seen Wednesday night

ORRVILLE, Ohio — The Orrville Police Department is attempting to locate and check the welfare of a 21-year-old woman and her 1-year-old daughter last seen Wednesday night, the department said in a Facebook post.

Destiny Cochran, 21, and her child, Piper Kneppelt, 1, were last seen in Orrville at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Cochran was last seen wearing a gray tank top and a blue hat. She has a tattoo of a cat on her right forearm and a nose piercing. Piper was last seen wearing a pink sundress.

Police said Cochran and her daughter may be in a light blue 2000’s Pontiac with an unknown male who is described as having red hair, a short beard and sleeve tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 330-684-5024.

