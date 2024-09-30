Painesville police are searching for two missing juveniles

The Painesville Police Department is searching for two missing teens who are believed to be together.

Police say Savannah Lesco, 15, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has auburn hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black capri leggings and black sandals. She was carrying a large black backpack.

According to police, Latondyn Whitmore, 16, is 6 feet tall, weighs 128 pounds and has black hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities say that a description of what Whitmore last wore is currently unknown.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Painesville Police Department at 440-392-5840.

