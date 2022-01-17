Parma Heights police searching for missing 22-year-old man

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Parma Heights Police Department is searching for a missing 22-year-old man last seen Friday.

Jonathan Bruce was last seen around 11 p.m. at his home in Parma Heights.

Police describe Bruce as standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with long black hair past his shoulders and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and purple 'baja' style jacket with black pants and yellow shoes.

Bruce is said to frequent wooded areas including the local Metroparks.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police at 440-884-1234.

