Parma Police department searching for missing 12-year-old

PARMA, Ohio — The Parma Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 12-year-old boy, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Tony Goodwin was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants and flip-flops.

He may be in the area of Clark Avenue in Parma or East 93 Street in Cleveland.

Goodwin is 5 feet tall and 120 lbs with brown hair and eyes. He has a tattoo on his right forearm that reads, "Long live London."

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Parma Police at (440) 885-1234.

