Parma Police Department searching for missing, endangered 15-year-old girl

The Parma Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing on Tuesday, according to police.

Hailey Williams was last seen leaving her home on Woodway Avenue on foot just after 7 p.m., police said.

She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches, weighing 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to Parma Police, she was wearing a black jacket and black pants, an orange bonnet, and carrying a beige-colored "bubble" purse. She has two braids about shoulder length.

Parma PD said Hailey does not have a cellphone.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 440-885-1234 or 440-887-7340.

