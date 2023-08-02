Parma Police looking for missing, endangered 66-year-old woman

The Parma Police Department is searching for Sonia Ivette Cotto Diaz, 66, who was reported missing on Aug. 1.

Cotto Diaz is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on W. Ridgewood in Parma around 3:42 p.m. Tuesday, wearing a turquoise tank top, blue jeans, and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Parma Police Department at 440-887-7300 or 911.

