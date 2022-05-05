Parma police search for missing 24-year-old man

PARMA, Ohio — Parma police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 24-year-old man.

Xavier Booker was last seen on April 26.

He is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Booker was wearing a white t-shirt, red AND1 basketball shorts, white ankle socks, red Nike flip flops and was carrying a blue suitcase.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call detective Scott Faulisi at 440-887-7323.

