Parma police search for missing 69-year-old woman with dementia

PARMA, Ohio — Parma police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 69-year-old woman with dementia.

Gail Keating walked away from her home on State Road at 5 p.m. and never returned.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Keating was last seen wearing a purple zip-up with gray pants and blue shoes. She has glasses and was carrying plastic bags with clothes and a pink purse.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

