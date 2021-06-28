Parma police searching for 14-year-old boy missing since June 21

PARMA, Ohio — The Parma Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen on June 21.

Christopher Manns was last seen around midnight just before he left his North Avenue residence.

Police describe Christopher as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue Adidas pants, a green t-shirt and had a navy blue backpack with him.

Christopher is believed to be in Parma or on the West Side of Cleveland.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police at 440-885-1234.

