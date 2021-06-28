Parma police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

PARMA, Ohio — The Parma Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl considered to be endangered.

Jasmine Guzowski was last seen on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. at her residence in Parma.

Police describe Jasmine as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, pink shorts and black fuzzy slippers.

Jasmine has autism and is high-functioning, but police are considering her endangered at this time.

Police believe that Jasmine may be on Cleveland's West Side or possibly in North Olmsted.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police at 440-885-1234.

