Pepper Pike police find 2 missing teenage girls

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — Update: The two girls were found safe.

The Pepper Pike Police Department is looking for two girls, ages 16- and 17-years-old, who were last seen in Cleveland.

A 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl were last seen on West 130th Street near Brook Park Road and then at a home on Carrington Avenue near West 130th Street in Cleveland.

The 16-year-old was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and leggings. The 17-year-old was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Pepper Pike police at 216-831-1424.

