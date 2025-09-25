Perkins Township Police issue alert for endangered and missing 4-year-old child

The Perkins Township Police Department has issued an Endangered Missing Child Alert for a missing or abducted 4-year-old child who was last seen in Sandusky on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the child, Geovonni Simcox-Flynn, was reported to be with two adults, Sidney Simcox, 30, and Tristan Flynn, 34.

Police are concerned for the child's safety.

Geovonni is 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 35 pounds. He has blond hair and brown eyes.

Simcox is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has blond hair and eyes.

Flynn is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

The trio may be traveling in a tan 2011 Kia Sorrento with license plate JWM5203.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Perkins Township Police Department at 419-627-0824.

