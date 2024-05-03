Perkins Township Police search for missing 16-year-old girl

The Perkins Township Police Department is asking for the public's help searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Baylie Carpenter has brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Police said they believe she ran away but they don't know where.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 419-627-0824 ext. 1.

