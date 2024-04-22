Perry Township Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl last seen Saturday

Perry Township Police in Stark County need your help finding a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing.

According to authorities, 14-year-old Elaina Hernandez was last seen on Saturday and may be in the Cleveland area.

"An active investigation is underway, and as law enforcement officials, we are deeply concerned for Elaina’s safety and well-being," the police department said.

Elaina is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Perry Township Police Department at 330-478-5121 ext. 1.

"We implore the community to come forward with any information they may have. The safety and well-being of Elaina Hernandez are paramount, and time is of the essence in this urgent matter," the police department said.

